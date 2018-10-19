Church Holds Feast Of Songs In PH

The 2018 edition of Feast of Songs by Faith Tabernacle Congregation Nigeria, Port Harcourt District, has come and gone with a total of 40 groups from Port Harcourt, Eleme and Bayelsa in attendance.

The feast of songs with its theme, “Give Him the Glory” was held at the Port Harcourt District Headquarters, No. 3 Bolo Street, D/Line, Diobu, Port Harcourt on October 1, 2018.

The occasion which featured children also was a moment of joy and talent hunt as little Joy Paul, Felicia Nyakno Iwok and Precious Emmanuel among others thrilled the audience while a 96 year old visually impaired woman, Madam Grace Chukwunenye presented an inspiring old lovely tune but unknown song titled, “Jesus lover of my soul,” to the delectation of spectators.

In his speech, the District Pastor and Trustee of the Port Harcourt district of Faith Tabernacle Congregation Nigeria, Pastor Gabriel Farayole admonished all members on the need to sign for God, pointing out that God is willing to bestow his blessings on them.

Pastor Farayola expressed delight with the number of attendance and further charged parents to encourage their children and wards on subsequent feasts of songs and other programmes of the church.

Also speaking, the co-ordinator of the programme, Bro Stepehn Okereke, highlighted that the aim of the occasion was to give glory to God and not for self-glorification nor show of talents and thanked all from the various districts and stations for their interest and participation, enjoining them to keep up the spirit.

In his remarks, Bro John Peters, who anchored the programme also affirmed that it was indeed a joyous moment that needed encouragement and expressed that subsequent ones would be better with God on their side.

However, the Port Harcourt District Joint Choir, Eleme Youths as well as Joy and Enwere of the group from Bayelsa were among other groups that participated with Pastors Godfrey Bara, Silas Ebubeogu, Ezekiel Umoh, Inyang Agrippa, Dauoha Ukonu and Udeme Sampson witnessed the ceremony which also coincided with the 58th Independence Celebration of Nigeria, indeed, God took his glory.

Collins Barasimeye