Atiku Campaign Organisation Disowns Online Grant Scheme

The Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Organisation (APCO) has disowned a purported plan to disburse grants to unsuspecting Nigerians. The organisation, in a statement yesterday in Abuja, said that its attention had been drawn to an on-going scheme that it purported to disburse grants to unsuspecting Nigerians.

“Information available to us reveal that the scheme Code-named ‘Atiku Grant Disbursement Programme’ (see link bit.ly/2NP4vup) is asking unsuspecting members of the public to contribute a certain amount of money which will be multiplied for them after they have downloaded a particular social media application. “The APCO disclaims this scheme and any other in such manner.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Atiku Presidential Campaign Organisation is not in any way involved in the scheme or any other in such manner and neither did it give a proxy authorisation.”

It said the official/verified social media handles of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party are www.atiku.org (Blog); www.facebook.com/atiku.org (Facebook); www.twitter.com/atiku (Twitter); and www.instagram.com/aatiku (Instagram).

The organisation advised members of the public to discountenance communication that did not emanate from any of these social media accounts.

It also advised them to refrain from participating in any online scheme that aimed at defrauding innocent Nigerians and with the ulterior motive to embarrass the presidential campaign of Atiku Abubakar.