Teenage Girl Drowns In Rivers

The casualties of the continued flooding in some parts of Rivers State may be far from over, as a teenage girl reportedly drowned in flood waters in Okwuzi community, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area (ONELGA) of Rivers State.

The Chairman of ONELGA Peoples’ Assembly Committee (OPAC) on floods, Sir Francis Igwebuike confirmed this to newsmen in Port Harcourt, the state capital, even as he decried the absence of Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps in the area.

Igwebuike who did not give the name of the victim, however, explained that the incident occurred when the young girl visited her friends in a neighbouring community.

He lamented that the floods had affected many communities in ONELGA, including Okwuzu, Mgbede, Agah, Erema, Obuburu among others, saying the victim was out playing with a her friends when she drowned.

“Look at the girl that drowned in Okwuzu community three days ago. The girl came from Mgbede community and accompanied her friends to go and play and drowned. Mgbede is a no-go area, Agah community is a no-go area. Erema the same thing.

“Okwuzu community is worst and if you go down till Egbema there are no Internally displaced Persons (IDP) camp anywhere,” Francis said, even as he expressed fears that the flood situation was already threatening the activities of oil companies in the area.

“The floods is worst in Egiland. Commercial areas are all submerged in water, it is worst in the market along Obagi and Obuburu. Military checkpoint are all threatened.

“Oil installation here may be submerged in water and that will lead to the stoppage of production which will affect the Nigerian economy,” he noted and called for the intervention of the relevant federal government agencies.

