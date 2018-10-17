RSG Moves To Improve Infrastructure In Poly

The Governor of Rivers

State, Chief Nyesom Wike has approved the construction of the two- storey 14 classroom block building for Captain Elechi Amadi Polytechnic, Rumuola, Port Harcourt, as part of the government’s efforts to improve infrastructure and ensure conducive learning environment in the institution.

The approval of the construction of the new classrooms was in addition to the earlier released N200 million for the accreditation and registration of courses in the school.

The Rector of the institution, Dr Samuel Kalagbor stated this while speaking during a courtesy call on him by the executive of the Students Union Government (SUG) of the polytechnic in his office in Port Harcourt, Monday.

Kalagbor commended the state government for his interest in the development of the polytechnic, adding that his administration has migrated the institution from analogue to digital in compliance with the present realities in the polytechnic.

According to him, the school has registered 22 programmes for National Diploma and Higher National Diploma for accreditation by the National Board for Technical Education (NABTE) adding that the officials of the Board would visit the school next month for the accreditation exercise.

He used the opportunity to congratulate the newly elected SUG executive of the institution on their successful elections and urged them to synergise with the management to move the institution forward.

Also speaking, the Director of Students Affairs, Dr Chukwu, said they were at the Rector’s office to thank him for his fatherly roles during the elections as well as presenting the new SUG Exco.

Earlier, the new SUG President, Com Felix Boma Jacob lauded the Rector for the audience and requested among other things the construction of more lecture halls, students union office as well as Aluta bus .