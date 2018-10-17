Rangers Target AITEO Cup Trophy

Rangers International FC of Enugu Technical Adviser Olugbenga Ogunbote has said that the club is committed to winning the Aiteo cup trophy in Asaba at the expense of the Kano Pillars.

Rangers will battle Kano Pillars in the final match of the 2018 Aiteo cup slated for Asaba on October 24.

Ogubote, who spoke with newsmen yesterday in Enugu, said that the club’s resolution to win the Aiteo cup before the commencement remained intact.

“Before the start of the national tournament, we decided that we are going for the trophy and since then we have been working hard.

“Our agreement is that, we have to face the game that is separating us from the trophy with determination to our last strength,’’ Ogubote said.

Speaking on the acclimatisation of weather, Ogunbote also said his team would deal with any weather on the day of the match.

“Though acclimatisation of Kano state weather may or may not have played a role in our success to the final, but the organisers fixed the final to October 24.

“As it stands now, there is nothing anybody can do about the long date, after the semi-final.

“Our take is to prepare well for the final and ensure that we win the trophy after 90 minutes of action, “ he said.

The coach said that the team camp was bubbling, adding that the players, technical crew and the management were waiting eagerly for the final day.

“Enugu State Government is solidly behind the club from the beginning of the tournament and had urged the team to win the trophy.

”The players know the importance of the trophy and I always want them to be focused and finish the good work they started in a victorious way.

“I am a team player and that is why before the commencement of the tournament, we agreed that with God’s help, we are going to win the trophy.

“We have not changed our mind.’’

Olugbenga called on the supporters of the club to give their maximum support to see the best of Rangers.

Rangers came from two goals down to defeat Nasarawa United 4-2 in the semi-final.

The club later set up a mouth watering final with Kano pillar that defeated Kastina United 4-1, after a pulsating 2-2 draw.