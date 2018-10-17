Bisi Open Tourney: Coach Sure Of Team’s Victory

The head coach of

MCWJEF football academy of Port Harcourt, Ihejirika Ndubuisi is optimistic that his team will win this year’s edition of the Bisi Open Championship competition holding at No. six Field, Old Port Harcourt Township.

He explained that, the victory over Mercy Land FC of Port Harcourt was well deserved, because of the team’s hard work adding that, they put in extra time in training for the tournament.

Ndubuisi stated this on Monday in an exclusive interview with Tidesports after his team defeated Mercy Land fc by2-0 at the Bisi open championship Football Competition, 2018 edition, at No six Field.

Coach Ndubuisi who is also the host of the competition said that the tournament was aimed at discovering talents in the field of play and groom them to do well in the game.

“We are going to play to the final stage of the competition,” Ndubuisi said.

According to him, they are going to train more better and learn how to score more goals than the two goals against Mercy Land FC.

Also speaking the head coach of mercy land, fc of Port Harcourt Victor Dagogo, commended his players, adding that, in football the better side wins.

He attributed the loss to some mistakes by his players noting that the match was a good game.

“In football, you win and lose is part of the game,” Dagogo said.

He thanked the organisers of the competition, saying that the tournament will help to discover talents that will represent the state and the nation in future engagements.

Dagogo also said that they will go back to the drawing board to correct those mistakes in the next competition.

Kiadum Eookor