Why Rivers College Of Health Should Be Upgraded – Lawmaker

The upgradment of the Rivers State College of Health Science has been described as key to improving healthcare delivery and manpower in the state.

Member representing Obio/Akpor State constituency II, Hon. Michael Okechukwu Chinda made the observation while re-introducing the Rivers State College of Health Science Technology Management bill, 2018 at the State House of Assembly.

Hon. Chinda noted that since the college became a legal entity in 2001, there has been no other policy or plan to upgrade the institution in tandem with current realities.

The lawmaker argued that “there is a yawning gap in academic and non –academic welfare compared to those of other similar institutions”.

Among the first shortfall, he said, is that the school staff retirement age is far below what is obtainable in sister institutions, “this is not fair in terms of remuneration. And they are also shortchanged”, he added.

Chinda also argued that aside welfare, courses offered by the college remain stagnated even though student performance has improved, coupled with poor facilities available.

He stated that there is need for government to give the institution a new lease of life by funding and improving the welfare of staff.

The lawmaker opined, “the policy thrust and scope of the college has made it difficult for the school to enjoy external subventions and fundings from the Tertiary Education Fund (TEFUND).”

Chinda’s submissions led to other contributions by the lawmakers, especially Hon. Sam Ogeh of Emohua who said that the time was ripe for the bill to be committed to the committee stage.

In his remarks, the Speaker, Rt Hon. Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani recalled that the bill had suffered setback until it was re-introduced as a private member bill by Hon. Chinda earlier this year.

Against this backdrop, the speaker, after the debate, referred the bill to the House Committee on Education to conduct a public hearing within 14 days and report back to the House.