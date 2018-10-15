Tenant Chops Off Landlord’s Lip In Ondo

A tenant in Fanibi area of Akure, Ondo State Yemi Daramola has reportedly bitten off the lip of her landlord, Paul Ajayi.

According to some co-tenants, Yemi allegedly cuts off the lower lip of her landlord during a fisticuff over unpaid rent in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

An eyewitness stated that the suspect (Yemi) and her husband, Ojo Daramola rented a room apartment and had been living in the house for more than three years, but recently had issues with the landlord over months of accumulated rent.

“We suddenly heard noise from the house and found out that the landlord’s lip had been cut off while his cloth was socked with blood and a part of the lip was still in yemi’s mouth.”

The landlord, Mr Ajayi told The Tide source that he had earlier met with Yemi’s husband the previous night to ask for the payment of the rent but he was promised to be seen the following day, which he objected to.

“They owed me 18 months’ rent and I went to meet the husband when he arrived from work at around 8 o’clock at night.