RSG Moves To Address Flood Victims’ Plight

The Rivers State Government has set up a committee to address the plight of victims of the flood disaster in parts of the state.

Special Adviser to the state Governor on Rural Development, Chief Okorie Abelekum disclosed this in Okarki in Ahoada West Local Government Area while donating bags of rice and cash to flood ravaged communities in Engenni Kingdom of Ahoada West Local Government Area.

Chief Ibelekum said Governor Nyesom Wike was deeply concerned over the plight of the communities and was doing everything possible to address the situation.

The special adviser also said the state government had concluded plans to construct a road from Mbiama to Okarki, stressing that once that was done, communities in the area would be linked directly to the state without passing through Bayelsa State.

The special adviser also decried the continuous silence by the Federal Government over the flood incident in the state and urged the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to come to the aid of the communities.

He charged them to ensure that the items went to all the affected communities.

Also speaking, the Okilomakie of Okarki, King Elijah Aduan thanked the state government for identifying with the plight of the communities.

King Aduan also stressed the need for the establishment of camps for internally displaced persons in the community.

Also speaking, the paramount ruler of Igovia Community, HRH Matthew Titus Onyemachi said the communities needed the urgent attention of both government and non-governmental organisations to come to the aid of the people.