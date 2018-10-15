Poll: Forget 2019 Presidency, Save Lagos Group Tells Buhari

A Lagos-based civil rights movement, Save Lagos Group (SLG) yesterday, told President Muhammadu Buhari, the presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), to forget about being re-elected as nation’s president in 2019 general elections, declaring that Nigerians were tired of the failed electoral promises of the ruling APC led Federal Government.

Convener of the group, Comrade Adeniyi Alimi Sulaiman, said this in a statement made available to newsmen in Lagos, even as he called on the citizenry to rally round the presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, who he said was fully prepared to rescue the country from the dark and dangerous route of Buhari administration.

Sulaiman noted that Nigeria needed a leader that would bring back the robust economy, thereby returning the country to the path of progress, growth and development.

While reacting to the various reactions of the APC and its agents over former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s endorsement of Alhaji Abubakar for the next year Presidential election, Sulaiman described the endorsement as a good and welcome development, adding that Obasanjo and other leaders had made a right choice for 2019 Presidency in Atiku.

Obasanjo had last Thursday declared his utmost support for his former vice, Abubakar’s presidential ambition.

While also thanking Chief Obasanjo for forgiving and endorsing Alhaji Abubakar for 2019 Presidency, Sulaiman assured Nigeria masses that they would not regret voting for him (Abubakar) in the next year Presidential Election, adding that the former vice-president would bring dividend of democracy to the doorstep of the Nigeria masses.