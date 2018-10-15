Mrs Wike Harps On Proper Education Of Girl Child

The Wife of Rivers State Governor, Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike has called for the proper education of the girl-child to empower them to face the challenges of life.

Speaking during the Governor Wike’s Widows Outreach programme for the 23 LGAs in Rivers state last Friday in Port Harcourt, Justice Nyesom-Wike said that trained women have the capacity to withstand the pressures of widowhood.

She said: “If the girls are trained, they will have the capacity to face widowhood, if unfortunately it comes “.

The Rivers Governor’s Wife urged mothers to train their sons in ways that they will have respect for women.

She advised widows not to allow the unfortunate circumstance to destroy their future, as they can still contribute to the growth of the state.

“That you have lost your husbands does not mean that you cannot rise above the unfortunate situation. I urge you to move ahead and contribute to the development of the state “, she said.

The Wife of the Rivers State Governor noted that the administration of Governor Wike will continue to fashion out ways to improve the living condition of women and widows.

She called on women to support fellow women and widows, so as to protect them from harmful societal practices.

Justice Nyesom-Wike said that the fact that the Governor Wike’s Widows Reach out programme is domiciled in the office of the Deputy Governor means that it will be successful.

In her address, Deputy Governor Ipalibo Harry Banigo thanked Governor Wike for approving the programme which will improve the living standards of widows.

She noted that the Governor Wike Widows Reach Out programme will touch the lives of widows from the 23 Local Government Areas of the state.

The Deputy Governor Ipalibo Harry Banigo said Governor Wike is a caring administrator who believes in the welfare of women.

“Since the inception of thus administration, Governor Wike has shown that he is gender friendly. This can be seen from his appointments of women into his cabinet and the political space he created for the election of Vice Chairmen in all the 23 Local Government Areas of the state “, she said.

Rivers State Women Affairs Commissioner, Mrs Ukel Oyaghiri assured Rivers women that the Wike administration remains committed to their welfare.