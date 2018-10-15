Group Charges Presidential Candidates, INEC On Free Polls

A political pressure group, Movement for the Sustainance of Democracy (MOSUD) has urged presidential candidates of various political parties and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to be committed to free , fair and non-violent election in the forthcoming general election in the country.

Making the call over the weekend in Port Harcourt, the MOSUD Spokesman, Abiye Alamene said a major challenge threatening the growth and sustainance of democracy in Africa, particularly Nigeria, is the inability of African countries to conduct transparent elections that could be acceptable to the people.

As the giant of Africa, MOSUD said that it behoves Nigeria to lead in free, fair and non-violent election for other nations of the continent to emulate.

“ It is imperative therefore, for these presidential candidates representing various politcal parties and INEC to give us an election that is fair, transparent and acceptable,” he said.

He urged them to demonstrate the good but rare example of former President Goodluct Jonathan during the 2015 Presidential election which has made the former President an icon of democracy.

Alamene said that even when Jonathan had the opportunity to hang on to power, he rather chose to do the right thing to save the country from obvious crisis.

He lauded the PDP national convention held in Port Harcourt, saying it was free, fair and transparent, such that all the aspirants accepted the outcome, irrespective of whether they won or lost.

“ That is the spirit that we want Presidential aspirants, INEC, and other stakeholders to demonstrate in the interest of Nigeria. “, he said.

MOSUD also commended the idea of direct primary in getting a candidate that would represent political parties in election, stressing that delegate election was largely responsible for imposition of candidates.

Chris Oluoh