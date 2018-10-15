Fraudsters On The Prowl

Quite often, the last four months of each year are the peak period when fraudsters intensify their nefarious activities, both in the cities and in rural communities. Perhaps, the current allegations about the abduction of children and the possible application of hypnotism in the process may be a variation and a prologue in more criminal exploits. To ask that everyone should be more vigilant in the coming months would not be a misplaced caution.

Among numerous human monsters and fraudsters are those who would not consider it reprehensible to drag the name of the Almighty into their pranks. There are also fraudsters even among people who claim to be pastors and servants of God. Strategies and antics of fraudsters are quite many, including the exploitation of human goodwill, compassion, kindness and weaknesses of unsuspecting people. Confident tricksters often go in flashy cars and can Europeanise or Americanise their tongues when talking. They can pose to be great!

There are those whose gambits would include asking for favour or direction on the ground that they are stranded and new in town. One such clown claimed that he was coming from “Campuchia.” Some would plead for compassion from responsible-looking people with one story of personal calamity or another. Clever ones who use phone calls, text messages or the Internet can claim to be contacting you from the EFCC because he is privy to a petition against you.

Main targets of Internet fraudsters are usually the elite whose personal dossier they usually have access to. They combine elements of blackmail, threat or promises to facilitate your becoming a minister or commissioner in the next cabinet reshufflement, if you can play along with them. Next move would be to ask you to meet someone somewhere, send your CV or bank account to one phone number or another, etc.

Besides the fraudsters, there are also numerous extortionists on the prowl, operating under the cover of one task force or another, and even wearing some uniforms and carrying guns. The degree of aggression with which the various extortionists make monetary demands on vulnerable persons calls for immediate check on the activities of such groups. The police should not allow themselves to become accomplices of groups of fraudsters and extortionists. We are not in a lawless state, neither should current economic reverses turn the country into a nation without conscience or shame.

Someone defined fraud as a situation where cleverness outwits and surpasses cleverness. The phenomenon of fraud is usually associated with wit and cleverness whereby the practitioners take undue advantage of the naivety or trusting nature of their victims. There have been situations where fraudsters even with their bravado and weapons of aggression meet with people who surpass them in their pranks. There had been foreign fraudsters who came to practise their pranks in Nigeria, but ended up being defrauded heavily.

Criminological research into the mind-set and modus operandi of fraudsters came up with a theory that fraud can be a means of social control. The theory goes this way: If a fraudster can be out-witted by a more adept practitioner, or a looter of a nation’s treasury can have his loot taken away by his driver or personal assistant, such acts would serve as effective deterrent. There had been many such cases in the past which could not be reported to the police or made public, for obvious reasons. Many big thieves are licking their wounds now.

A van-load of crispy bank notes, described as Christmas hampers vanished on the way to a village with the driver and escort. The last anyone had heard about the obedient servants is that they are studying in Australia. They would have completed a Ph.D by now.

In 1992, a federal Attorney-General and Minister of Justice once said: “Foreigners who are victims of ‘419’ should not be compensated. When a foreigner who has not even put in an ounce of hard work wants to reap where he did not sow, let him suffer fully for it.” Those who had contributed in various ways to destroy the Nigerian economy would themselves be ruined by those who deal in secret and dark places. It is an act of justice to use severe and quite drastic measures to curb recalcitrant fraudsters and other people who deal unjustly. Crime has a leaking hole!

Dr. Amirize is a retired lecturer, Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.

