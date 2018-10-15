EFCC Invitation: I Have No Cause To Be Scared – Fayose

The outgoing Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayodele Fayose, yesterday, headed towards Abuja, to fulfil his promise to face the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) immediately after the expiration of his tenure as the State Governor.

Fayose while speaking with journalists in Akure airport, said he was going to Abuja ahead of the date of the invitation to erase the doubt over his appearance before the anti-graft agency.

He explained that he had no intention to flee the country after handing over the mantle of power to his successor saying he has no cause to fear over the invitation from the EFCC.

He said it would be safer to be closer to the agency in Abuja than Lagos rather than creating the impression that he might be on the run.

Fayose said: “My tenure expires on the 16th of October, this is the journey to Abuja. It is safer to be in Abuja than to be in Lagos and be creating the impression that you want to escape.

“There is no seaport in Abuja, EFCC doesn’t need any drama, I am a man of courage, I have told them I’m coming and I’m on my way to them.

“So, after a meritorious service, anybody who wants to call me to question, I’m available to them, just one call away and my going now is my demonstration to them that I’m a man of my words. I’m not scared of anything.

“I always say to people that the life of a man does not consist in the abundance of what he has, life is for the courageous, not for the weak.”

He said further that “I have served well, I have defended the common man in this country and I will continue to defend them.

“I will never be cowed by anybody, it is important to speak truth to power, I will not allow myself or any Nigerian to be oppressed.

He, however, said he remained the leader of the common people in Ekiti State and would not hesitate to defend them whenever it is necessary.

He urged the people of the State to always give priority to the development and unity of the State.

“My message to the people of Ekiti State is that I remain their leader, in or out of office, I am always their leader.

“Ekiti comes first above everything and anybody and we will continue to defend our people,” he said.