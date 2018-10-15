‘ASUU Strike Imminent In Varsities Over FG’s Failed Agreement’

The nation’s universities might possibly witness another break down in academic activities, following the lecturer’s resolve to back out from classrooms in protest of Federal Government’s failure to release the operational licence of national universities pension management company (NUPEMCO) as to address retirement complicities among others.

The Chairman of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) in the Imo State University (IMSU) Owerri, Engr. (Dr) Luke Uzoigwe who stated this during an interaction with Journalists in his office, said government’s attitude towards the academic staff are so pathetic and worrisome that the Union will not fold it’s arm to watch things go down the drain in the system.

Although the Chairman of ASUU/IMSU emphasized that no specific date had been fixed for the anticipated varsity don’s down tool, rather is presently gathering momentum to proffer way forward on a hitch – free realization of the exercise, geared towards achieving their set objectives.

Dr. Uzoigwe noted, that government delay in the release of over N1trillion arrears of revitalization fund for public universities for 2014/2018 and non – implementation of components of the 2017 memorandum of action (MOA) were some of the factors that may possibly trigger the industrial action in the nation’s university sub – sector.