‘Absence Of Work Plan Delays Ogoni Clean-Up’

The Executive Director, Centre for Leadership, Strategy and Development, Mr. Monday Osasah says the absence of work plan by implementing agency, HYPREP makes the entire process hazy.

Osasah also said the Minister of State for Environment has said the sum of $177 million had been raised for the Ogoni clean-up exercise.

The Director disclosed this in Port Harcourt at a one-day policy dialogue and validation workshop organised by African Centre for Leadership, Strategy and Development (Centre LSD)

He noted that in June 2016, the Federal Government flagged-off the clean-up of Ogoniland, but the unending lull which characterised the commencement left citizens in bewilderment over the intention of government towards the process.

Osasah also noted that few days ago, the Minister said $23million was expected from refineries by the end of the month totally the money 200 million US dollars.

HYPREP, he said was established for the purpose of reversing the impact of oil related activities on the environment in Niger Delta and is responsible for the clean-up of Ogoniland.

The centre called for platform for interaction between citizens and policy maker and practitioners in the Niger Delta and make suggestions to resolving issues militating against operations of the emergency measures and clean-up of Ogoniland and Niger Delta.

The centre urged stakeholders, opinion leaders to contribute positively towards catalyzing the process, leading to the eventual clean-up of the Niger Delta region.

Beauty David-West