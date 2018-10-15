2019: Rivers Youth Endorse Wike’s Return Bid

Youths of Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State have declared that they will work for the re-election of Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike for executing key projects in the area.

The youths voiced their endorsement during the One Million Youths for New Rivers state sensitisation tour and rally in the local government area last Saturday.

The youths were joined by the Chief of Staff, Government House, Port Harcourt, Engr Chukwuemeka Woke, the member representing Emohua State Constituency, Sam Ogeh, Chairman of Emohua Local Government Area, Chief Tom Aliezi, Chairman of Ikwerre Chiefs and Elders Forum, Chief Paul Wonodi, Coordinator of One Million Youths for New Rivers State, Hon Ehie Edison and Secretary General of One Million Youths for New Rivers State, Hon Major Jack.

Speaking at the rally, Chief of Staff, Government House, Port Harcourt, Engr Chukwuemeka Woke thanked Emohua youths for their faith in Governor Wike, assuring them that the administration would continue to deliver on critical projects.

He urged them to remain committed to the principles of true democracy, saying that they must ensure that their votes are counted and declared during the 2019 general elections.

Chairman of Emohua Local Government Area, Chief Tom Aliezi described the sensitisation march as a victory trek, which signifies the popularity of Governor Wike and PDP in the area.

He said that the acceptance of the PDP in the area means that Governor Wike will record a landslide victory in 2019.

Member representing Emohua State Constituency, Hon. Sam Ogeh said that the APC will always be defeated as exemplified during the rerun when they illegally deployed soldiers to rig.

National Coordinator of One Million Youths for New Rivers State, Hon Ehie Edison said that Rivers youths will mobilise to all the polling stations in the state to ensure credible polls.

He said no plot by the APC-led Federal Government to rig in 2019 will succeed as the youths have resolved to defend their votes and deliver Governor Wike.

Secretary General of One Million Youths for New Rivers State, Hon Major Jack said that the huge turnout of youths from all the wards of Emohua Local Government Area shows that they have joined the rest of the state to re-elect Governor Wike.

In his remarks, Chairman of Ikwerre Chiefs and Elders Forum, Prince Paul Wonodi advised the youths to remain vigilant despite the fact that APC is in disarray across the state. He said that they should remain focused until Governor Wike is re-elected and Buhari is sacked in 2019.

Women, elders and different groups joined to drum up support for Governor Wike on the streets of Emohua Local Government Area.