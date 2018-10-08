Polytechnic Wins 2nd JAMB Football Tourney

Nuhu Bamali Polytechnic, Zaria, Kaduna State has emerged the champions of 2nd JAMB Higher Institutions Football competition in Ilorin.

Tidesports source reports that the boys from Zaria defeated University of Ilorin 3-2 on penalties after the regulation time had ended goalless last Saturday.

Both University of Ilorin and Nuhu Bamali Polytechnic converted their first kicks before the two sides missed the others.

University of Ilorin missed its second kick, Nuhu Bamali also missed, before the two sides converted their third kicks.

Nuhu Bamali scored its fourth kick, while University of Ilorin failed to convert its fourth and fifth kicks leaving the Zaria boys to go home with the N300,000 prize money.

Kwara State Polytechnic defeated Ekiti State University 1-0 in the third place match played earlier before the final match.

Nuhu Bamali defeated Kwara State Polytechnic 1-0 in the semi-finals to book a place in the final, while University of Ilorin thrashed Ekiti State university 2-0 en route to the final.

Tidesports source also gathered that Niger College of Education, Minna, Niger, won the first edition of the 16-institutions football competition which is sponsored by JAMB and supported by Kwara Government.