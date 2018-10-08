Osinbajo Urges Nigerians To Shun Corruption, Ethnicity

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has called on all Nigerians to shun corruption and ethnic bigotry.

He made the call at an interdenominational worship service to celebrate Nigeria’s 58th Independence Anniversary at the new auditorium of the Deeper Life Bible Church headquarters, Gbagada, Lagos State which was televised live and monitored in Abuja.

Osinbajo, who, delivered a message titled: “Coming of Age”, said: “When Moses came of age, he refused to be called the Egyptian Pharaoh’s son and started to reject the evil of oppression.

“Like Moses, our country has come of age. We must reject corruption and all ethnic divisions; and stay away from those who perpetrate the evil”.

He urged Christians to rise up to the challenge of actualising the destiny of the nation by praying for the various tiers of government in Nigeria.

Osinbajo prayed for the good of Nigerians and quoting from first Corinthians chapter 2 verse 9 he said: “Ëyes have not yet seen nor ear heard what God will do in Nigeria.

“God’s covenant of mercy shall remain with you. God will deliver and preserve you for his glory for ever and ever, Amen”.

The Vice President had expressed the sincere appreciation of President Muhammadu Buhari and the entire Nigerians for the role Pastor William Kumuyi, the General Superintendent of the Deeper Life Bible Church, played during the just conclude 58th Nigeria’s Independence Day celebration in Abuja.

“We tahank you for your labour of love for our nation, your godly counsel, words of hope, grace and encouragement to the leadership. I pray your labour will not be in vain,” he said.

Earlier, Pastor Kumuyi had delivered a message titled: “Becoming a man God uses beyond his generation”.

In the message, Kumuyi said that in every generation, God always looks for a man to use for the liberation of his people.