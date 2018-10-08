Lagos Tennis Open Int’l Championships: Jomby Proud To Be Men’s Singles Champion

The Lagos Tennis Open International Championships at the weekend rounded up proceedings with French player Tom Jomby (1) crushing his countryman Arthur Rinderknech (4) 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 to win the men’s singles finals.

Jomby playing in his first final in the Lagos Open said that he was delighted to win the match as his opponent had given him the toughest game so far in the tournament.

“I played against a good player and was very fortunate to get back into the game when it was obvious that the game was drifting off my hands.

“I did not think about the scores but focused on my game and put more strength on getting the right results.

“I really say a big thank you to the organisers because it has been a great tournament and am looking forward to another invitation,’’ Jomby said.

Jomby, who is born to a Cameroonian father, said that playing in Nigeria was almost like playing at home as fans gave him that support to give his best.

Similarly his opponent Reinderknech said that he was devastated with the loss and was disappointed it did come his way.

He, however, commended Jomby, saying that he deserved to win the match.

“I did not play well, especially in the third set when he came from 0-3 to win, I lost my focus and I was playing under uncomfortable situations as my feet was wet.

“I have to move on now, especially with another round of competition coming up on Monday, hopefully I can do better,’’ Reinderknech said.

In another development, Yadlapalli Pranjala of India beat three times champion Conny Perin of Switzerland, 2-6, 7-5, 6-0 to claim the women’s singles title.