Foundation Plans Kidney Dialysis Centre In PH

Refiff Kidney Foundation, non-governmental organisation is soliciting the support of the public towards the building of Kidney Dialysis Centre in Port Harcourt.

The Founder of the Foundation, Mr. Charles Awoyemi who said this during an awareness campaign by the organization at Rumuokwurushi said the centre when established would embark on free treatment of kidney patients as well as link them to treatment centres within the country and India.

Awoyemi said the awareness was organized across the country with the view to sensitizing people on the need to avoid things that will damage their kidneys, stressing that within the last few months over 800 persons have benefitted from the activities of the foundation.

He also stressed the need for people to avoid excessive intake of alcohol, drugs, while regular testing be carried.

Also speaking, Dr. Tochi Uchenna of Neurology unit, University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH) stressed the need for people to eat healthy food always, while blood pressure should be constantly monitored.

Dr. Uchenna also stressed the need for people to avoid drinking too much juice, while regular medical checkup be carried out to determine the state of one’s kidneys.

Also speaking, Professor Ifeoma Anochie of Children Unit, University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH) described kidney failure as a silent killer, stressing the situation has underscored the need for more awareness.

She stressed the need for the people, especially, men to watch their prostrate and warned against patronizing quacks.