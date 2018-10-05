Two Dead In Delta APC Primaries …As Uduaghan Wins In Delta South

TWO persons reportedly died in a violence that erupted at yesterday’s Delta North senatorial district primary of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

In the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary, several sitting members of the House of Representatives from the state defeated their challengers to win return tickets.

Rep. Nicholas Mutu led the pack with his victory to contest for a record sixth term for the Bomadi/Patani Federal Constituency, while Leo Ogor won a return ticket for a fifth term in the Isoko Federal Constituency and Victor Nwokolo won for a third term in the Ika Federal Constituency.

While some sources said the fatality at the Delta North Senatorial primary came from police stray bullets at the Federal College of Education, (Technical) venue of the exercise, others said they were killed by political thugs. Delta Police Commissioner, Mr Muhammadu Mustafa told newsmen that there was an accidental discharge at the venue.

Speaker of the Students Union Government of the institution, Mr. Vincent Ubani, who confirmed the incident, identified one of the deceased as Henry Nweke, a 200 level student of Industrial Technical Education of the school.

Ubani who could not identify the second corpse, said the bodies of the victims had been deposited in the mortuary.

At press time, efforts were still being made to reach the police authorities in the state to speak on the incident.