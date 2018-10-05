Jim Iyke Floats Taxi Scheme In S’East

Nollywood top actor, Jim Iyke has launched a taxi service that will begin operations in the South Eastern States of Anambra, Imo, Enugu, Abia and Ebonyi on October 5, 2018 in Awka, Anambra State with guest artistes like Basket Mouth, among others in attendance.

The Nollywood star and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company named “Mr. Taxi” is also planning expansion to the South South geo-political zone. He wrote in his Instagram page: “On 5th October, were proud to launch platform that provides Chauffear services for the people of South East, Anambra, Imo, Enugu, Abia and Ebonyi States. This is just the beginning, our goal is to expand the scope of operation to the South South in a matter of few months after take off.”

Jim Iyke, who turned 42 years last month came to limelight in 2001 and is reputed to have featured in over 150 films. He is a three-time winner of the Teenage Choice Awards among other honours. In 2008, he won the Best African Actor at NET Awards and the Best Actor of the Year in 2010.

Having conquered the motion picture world, the Nollywood ‘bad boy’ seems to now want to make a name as an entrepreneur. Earlier in the year, he launched an application he dubbed Oga Work, a platform to source artisans in Nigeria. According to him, the app is especially designed for artisans who have a passion for their crafts, but do nto have a space or a store but crave for their services to be offered to end users.” The feisty actor had also launched his brand of ‘Bottled Water’ Burgeon Water.’