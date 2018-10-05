Indiscriminate Posting Of Campaign Materials Worries Expert

An environmentalist, Mr Lawal Rasheed, has expressed worry over the indiscriminate posting of political campaign materials in Lagos, saying that the development is worsening the city’s environmental woes.

The Tide’s source reports that posters of various candidates jostling for political positions have flooded Lagos in recent months, defacing and compounding the dirtiness of the city.

Speaking on the developing in an interview with The Tide’s source yesterday in Lagos, Rasheed warned that indiscriminate posting of posters could worsen climate change issues.

The climate change expert, who is also co-chair of the Advocate for Clean Climate group, said it was wrong for posters to be posted indiscriminately in a city that was already struggling with hygiene.

“With these campaign posters we are defacing the mega city we are trying to build and adding more pressure on the already over-burdened waste managers.

“Over the years, people who paste posters are never concerned about where is right or wrong to paste the materials.

“Political agents indiscriminately paste posters on public infrastructure, private building, parks and gardens, culverts, road demarcations, lamp post, traffic lights, bridges and even ornamental trees.”

Rasheed, however, called for the adoption of ‘Greenvertizing,’ an approach to advert campaigns that is environmentally friendly.

“Without dwelling too much on the problems, there are sustainable ways of placing ads and posters for campaigns.

“More focus should be placed on electronic media, social media and newspapers that recycle their old papers.

“In the western world, they have started a campaign called “Greenvertizing,” which is basically placing emphasis that adverting agencies should adopt sustainable methods.

“Although the average politician may say real voters are not privy to the aforementioned publicity media, well other forms of adverts like radio jingles and banners made of cottons can be adopted.

He also called for collaboration with the Lagos State Signages and Advertising Agency (LASAA) and the state’s waste managers to tackle the defacing of the state.

“There must be collaboration between the signage agency and waste managers to identify illegally posted campaign posters and ensure prompt removal and proper disposal.