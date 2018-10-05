FG Lauds Ugwuanyi On MSMEs

Nigeria’s Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo has commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for his administration’s unceasing cooperation with the Federal Government in the advancement of the set objectives of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in thestate and beyond.

Osinbajo, who said he was “extremely delighted” with the “kindness and warm reception” the state government always accords him whenever he visits Enugu State, also applauded Governor Ugwuanyi for “the very great steps” his administration has taken in the growth and development of the MSME programme.

He gave the commendations during the Enugu edition of the National MSME Clinic held at the popular Michael Okpara Square, to underscore the progress recorded so far in entrepreneurship and MSME development programmes of the state and federal governments, with the aim of improving the living standard of the people, more especially the youth, women and the less privileged.

The Vice President added that Ugwuanyi’s administration “is doing very well for the MSME” and in advancing the interest of small entrepreneurs, stressing that the governor deserves a warm applause for the great works he has been doing.

Osinbajo, who noted that the MSME Clinic initiative was “particularly important” to the federal government, extended its hand of cooperation and fellowship to Governor Ugwuanyi’s administration, disclosing that President Buhari’s administration “is fully committed in supporting states regardless of political or ethnic affiliations”.

He further disclosed that the federal government has “provided close

to N2 trillion” for its social investment programmes, stressing that “small businesses are the future of our country”.

While reiterating the federal government’s commitment to the growth and development of entrepreneurship and small businesses, Osinbajo expressed confidence that “together we will bring the deserved prosperity, not just to the people of Enugu State, but also to the people of Nigeria”.

In his welcome address, Governor Ugwuanyi, who welcomed the Vice President, his entourage and other stakeholders, to Enugu for the event, commended President Buhari for “the vision behind the conception of this National MSME Clinic”.

Governor Ugwuanyi said that the programme was another laudable addition to the numerous people-oriented initiatives the federal government has introduced to fast track socio-economic development and improve the welfare of the people “more especially the youths, women and the less privileged”.