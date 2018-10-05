Davido Fails To Deliver Sophomore Album

Back in March, during the Headies 2018 Awards ceremony, DMW boss, Davido announced he would be dropping his sophomore album in September. The announcement was made as he gave his acceptance speech while receiving the award for the category.

The news created a lot of excitement among fans as it has been five years since he released his debut album, Omo Baba Olowo (OBO) in 2012. After the award, Davido went straight to releasing songs like Assurance, Nwa Baby and Azaak which have since become hit records. He has also been featured in a couple of songs which have done well.

With the momentum built, it would seem as if the singer was going to keep to his promise. This time after teasing fans a couple of times with promises that never came to pass. The month of September has ended and there is no single word from the artiste or his camp to suggest an album dropping.

There hasn’t been any roll out plan neither has any statement been put out to carry fans along on any new development. It’s safe to say a remote reason for failing to meet up with the promise. It could be because of his recent busy political schedule.