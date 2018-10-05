Bayelsa PDP Eulogises Bruce Over Withdrawal

The Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party in Bayelsa State, Chief Moses Cleopas has lauded the Senator representing Bayelsa East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Ben Murray-Bruce for voluntarily withdrawing from the race to retain his seat in the National Assembly

Chief Cleopas who was reacting to a letter of withdrawal, described Ben Bruce’s action as “ exemplary and worthy of emulation to all politicians .”

Cleopas noted that politics was service to the people and not for self-aggrandisement.

The PDP chairman described Bruce as a leader of the party whose services were valued by the party.

He stressed that the party treasured the invaluable services of Senator Bruce in his strive to recapture political power at the national level.

He said, “The Bayelsa State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party has received the letter of withdrawal from the Bayelsa East Senatorial contest by Senator Murray Bruce.

“The party has accepted the decision which the distinguished senator said was a result of a subsisting arrangement on power rotation among the three local government areas making up the district.

“Senator Bruce is a respected leader of the PDP whose services are valued by the party.

“These are the actions and decisions that we want in our great party. Politics is not for self-aggrandisement. Politics is about the people.

“The party treasures the invaluable services of the distinguished senator as we strive to recapture political power at the centre.”

The Tide gathered that Senator Ben Murray-Bruce withdrew to adhere to existing 20 years subsisting arrangement within the district that allows each of the three local government areas that make up the Bayelsa East Senatorial District to enjoy four years each on the hallowed Red Chambers.

The Tide reports that Brass, Nembe and Ogbia Local Government Areas make up the Bayelsa East Senatorial District.

Austin Pade, Yenagoa