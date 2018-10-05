APC’s NWC Cancels National Assembly Primaries In Edo

The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress has cancelled what it called the unauthorised congresses held in Edo State to elect candidates for the Senate, House of Representatives and House of Assembly.

This was contained in a statement signed by the party’s Acting National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena in Abuja yesterday.

Nabena said, “The exercise conducted by unauthorized persons in collaboration with the Edo State Working Committee is hereby (declared) null and void.

“A primary election committee under the chairmanship of Hajia Farida Odangi Suleiman will be in Edo state later today (Thursday) to conduct the primaries into the Senate, House of Representatives and House of Assembly.

“The Committee will make available the list of aspirants screened for the exercise and will conduct a transparent primary election in accordance with the guidelines and constitution of the APC.”

The party admonished all party members in the state to cooperate with the committee to ensure an orderly, peaceful, transparent and credible exercise.