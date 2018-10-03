Wike, Atiku, Tambuwal Hold Talks Over PDP Convention …As Mpigi, Sekibo Pick Party Senatorial Tickets In Rivers …Rivers-West Senatorial Primaries Postponed

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, yesterday, held a consultative meeting with Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant and former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

The meeting with Atiku came barely 24 hours after another consultative parley with the Sokoto State Governor and another PDP presidential aspirant, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal in Government House, Port Harcourt.

Atiku arrived Government House, Port Harcourt in company of former Ogun State Governor, Otunba Gbenga Daniel and other campaign officials.

Wike and Atiku thereafter went into a closed door meeting at the conference room of the Government House.

The former Vice President visited the governor to canvass for delegates’ votes ahead of the October 6 and 7, 2018, National Convention in Port Harcourt.

Also in attendance at the meeting were the former Rivers State Governor, Sir Celestine Omehia, Rivers State PDP Chairman, Bro Felix Obuah and Chief of Staff to the Rivers State Government House Port Harcourt, Engr Emeka Woke.

However, another PDP presidential aspirant and Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal has declared that immediate steps must be taken to set the country on the path of development, following the abysmal performance of the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government.

Speaking at the Government House, Port Harcourt, last Monday during a consultative visit to Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, the former speaker, House of Representatives, noted that the country was presently hanging on a cliff due to the failure of the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

He said: “We should be able to bring back our country from the brink. As it is today, this country is on a cliff and there is a need for us to pull it back”.

Tambuwal said that Nigeria requires a leadership that has the capacity to unite the country, introduce fresh ideas in leadership and enhance the development of the nation.

“We are all aware that this country has never been this divided. This country has never been this polarised. There is a need for us, not only to have a 21st leadership, but a leadership that is Pan-Nigeria.

“We need a leadership that understands the complexities of this country”, he said.

The PDP Presidential aspirant noted that experiences garnered as a former Speaker of the House of Representatives and the incumbent Sokoto State governor have equipped him to offer Nigeria the right leadership it requires.

He urged PDP members to nominate him to fly the party’s flag during the 2019 Presidential Election, pointing out that he has the capacity to lead the party to victory.

Tambuwal informed that when elected he will work with all stakeholders to review the Constitution of the country to accommodate the aspirations of different sections of the country.

On security, the Presidential aspirant said he would deploy security and fresh ideas to improve the security of the nation.

Responding, Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike advised all Presidential aspirants to conduct themselves in a decorous manner to advance the interest of the PDP.

He said: “Tell Nigerians what you want to do for them. Sell yourself. Do not be desperate. If it is God’s will, nobody can stop you”.

He said if at the end of the day he loses out of the nomination of the party, he should support whoever emerges in the interest of the party.

The Rivers State governor noted that Tambuwal represents one of the Presidential aspirants with the capacity to lead and revive the country.

Wike said without a review of the revenue sharing formula of the country, states would not be able to pay the new minimum wage.

The governor thanked the leadership of the PDP for approving the hosting of National Convention in Port Harcourt, saying that the convention will positively impact the state’s economy.

Meanwhile, Rep member representing Oyigbo/Tai/Eleme Federal Constituency Hon. Bany Mpigi yesterday won the People Democratic Party ( PDP), Senatorial Primaries for South-East District of Rivers State.

Hon. Mpigi beat Senator Olaka Nwogu with 694 votes after poling 797 votes. A total vote of 903 was cast at the polls hold at the Dr Obi Wali International Conference Centre in Port Harcourt

Also, Senator George Sekibo pulled 1,230 votes as an affirmation of his choice of the party for the Rivers, East senatorial district seat. The Returning Officer at the elections Hon. Samuel Nwanosile described the polls as free and fair, as officials of the PDP National Secretariat and observers from the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) witnessed the elections.

Hon Mpigi while accepting the nomination said he will not fail the people, stressing that he would work with Senator Nwogu to ensure that the party is united and strong to win the 2019 polls.

The House of Representatives member described Nwogu as a man of honour, as he pledged to dedicate himself to work for the betterment of the senatorial district.

Primaries for the Rivers West Senatorial Seat was, however, postponed to a later date yet to be announced.