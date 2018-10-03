Team Rivers’ Cricket Coach Confident To Qualify …NSF Zonal Elimination

Coach of the Rivers State Cricket Association, Tamu John, has expressed optimism that his team will qualify from the zone at the forthcoming zonal elimination scheduled to hold next week in Asaba, Delta State.

Coach John said this yesterday during an interview with Tidesports at the Alfred Diette Spiff sports complex, Port Harcourt.

According to him, Team Rivers cricket will qualify at the zonal event and also excel at the National Sports Festival (NSF) when it gets underway.

“We have a total of 16 players on ground 9 professionals and the other six are present, we are doing our regular training as we prepare for the task ahead.

“Though we hope to go into camping to further fortify our preparations ahead of the zonal and the NSF, we had to do something on our own before camping begins”, Tamuno John said.

He said that in the past it used to be two teams from each zone, saying that it is now one team to qualify from each zone.

However, the cricket coach has said that they would do what needs to be done to qualify at the zonal elimination and also win medals at the National Sports fiesta.

He urged the players to remain focused and disciplined as they work to achieve their goal.