Stranded Delta Flood Victims Create 10 Private IDP Camps

The ravaging impact of the flooding in Delta has caused the victims, who could not access any of the 12 government-established internally-displaced persons, IDPs, camps, to create 10 new camps for themselves.

However, the Flood Management Committee created recently by Delta State government and National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, said they were on top of the situation.

The agency said it would cater for the needs of the people in both government and the new private camps.

The Director, Relief and Rehabilitation, NEMA, Mr Kayode Fagbemi, in a statement in Asaba, the state capital, commended the state government after inspecting some of the IDPs camps and areas affected by the flooding.

He noted that government had been proactive in the setting up of the camps to handle the impact of the flooding across the state.

He expressed his sympathy to the people for their suffering and inconveniences, particularly for those in the private camps and gave the assurance that the challenge was being addressed.

The director expressed hope that the effect of the flooding would not be as devastating as that of 2012.

In an interview, NEMA Incident Coordinator for 2018 Flood Emergency Operations Centre, Anambra and Delta states, Mr Walson Brandon, told newsmen that NEMA was handling the situation.

According to him, NEMA had, last Friday, delivered truckloads of relief materials for distribution to the IDP camps in Delta.