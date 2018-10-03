FIFA Docks S’African Club Six Points

Absa Premiership club, AmaZulu, has been hit with a six-point deduction by FIFA relating to the unlawful termination of a player’s contract.

The Durban side was taken to court by the South African Football Players’ Union over their dismissal of Namibian player Phinheas Nambandi in 2014.

FIFA ordered the club to pay the sums claimed by Nambandi, before the matter was taken on appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). The international court in turn upheld FIFA’s ruling, but AmaZulu ignored the order to pay Nambandi by the 16th of August this year.

The PSL have since issued a statement confirming AmaZulu’s punishment, and a revised league table in which the club is placed last with just one point (following their six-point penalty).

“The Premier Soccer League Executive Committee yesterday, 27 September 2018 met AmaZulu FC to discuss the implications of the ruling from the FIFA Disciplinary Committee,” reads the statement.

“The FIFA Disciplinary Committee handed down a decision on 10 August 2018. The FIFA DC ruled that AmaZulu show pay a fine of CHF 10,000. That sum was to be paid within 30 days of notification of the deci A final deadline of 30 days to as from notification (i.e. as from 16 August 2018) to make payment of the sum contemplated in a CAS award referred to in the decision and proof of payment was to be provided to the South African Football Association;

Thirdly that if payment was not made in accordance with (2. Above) then six (6) points would automatically be deducted without any further formal decision;

Indicated that if after the deduction of these points, payment was still not made, the FIFA Disciplinary Committee would decide, upon the request of the Creditor, on a possible relegation of AmaZulu’s first team to the next lower division.

“The PSL Executive Committee communicated the automatic points deduction (6 points) from AmaZulu FC.

“Consequently, the League has compiled a revised Absa Premiership log standings. AmaZulu now has one (1) point.”