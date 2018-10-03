‘FG, Supporting States On MSMEs Irrespecive Of Party’

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo says the Federal Government is giving support to state governments to grow Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) devoid of party differences.

Osinbajo made the assertion during the launch of the 19th edition of the National MSMEs Clinic in Enugu, yesterday.

He, therefore, said that the Federal Government would set up shared and well equipped MSMEs facilities in all states of the federation to support entrepreneurship.

He said that the Federal Government had already shown such impartiality through the various financial supports it gave to state governments to mitigate the harsh impacts of fallen oil prices.

The vice-president urged the state governments to set up one-stop-shop investment hubs to promote ease of doing business.

He said that the event, an initiative of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, was aimed at harnessing the entrepreneurial potential of Nigerians.

Osinbajo said that though MSMEs were finding it difficult to break even due to lack of funds, the Federal Government had made interventions in this regard.

He said that the Federal Government would partner with the state governments and relevant organisations to improve businesses in the country.

Osinbajo noted that the government was not oblivious of the enormous talents that abound in the country, stressing that such must be harnessed and supported.

“The Federal Government is committed to ensuring that more businesses are developed in the country,” Osinbajo said.

Earlier, Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State said that his administration would gladly join the Federal Government to eradicate poverty through MSMEs.

Ugwuanyi commended the initiators of such clinic, saying that a lot more would be achieved through such interactions.

The governor said that the state government had provided the enabling environment for residents of the state to have equal access to MSMEs funds.

He disclosed that his administration had trained about 35,000 entrepreneurs, adding that he was determined to empower more residents of the state in addition to transforming rural communities.

Ugwuanyi called for the acceleration of relevant business certifications processes for young graduates to enable them participate in businesses of their choice.