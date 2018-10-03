TROMPCON Tasks FG On PIB …Makes Case For Host Communities

The Chairman, Traditional Rulers from Oil Mineral Producing Communities of Nigeria (TROMPCOM), Rivers State Chapter, King Dr. Samuel N. Amaechi (JP), has called on relevant authorities of the Federal Government to expedite actions towards the passage of the host community component of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB).

Amaechi who is the Onye ishi Agwuru Igbo Kingdom in Etche Local Government Area, Rivers State, expressed disappointment that in spite of the huge contributions of oil producing communities to the socio-economic development of the nation and attendant negative effects of oil exploration activities, that essential component of the bill remains inconclusive.

The royal father stated this while accessing the progress so far within 58 years of Nigeria as an independent nation.

Amaechi said, that we have remarried a united Nation 58 years in spite of mounting challenges, gaves reason for celebration but stressed the need for equity and fairness to be properly entrenched in our system.

“It is disappointing that while crude remains the economic live wire of the nation, communities where the crude comes from are not fairly treated. This contradicts civilised standard”, he said.

The association’s Chairman lamented that while these communities produced over 85 percent of the nation’s revenue and for over six decades, laws that should protect these producing communities were yet to be properly entrenched in the nation’s constitution, gaves serious reasons for concern.

He further noted that while gas flare had become history in oil-producing nations of the world, oil producing communities in Nigeria continued to suffer over it.

“The irony is that the fines paid by oil multinationals for flaring go to the Federal Government in Abuja instead of the oil-producing communities who directly suffer, sick and die as a result of the negative effects of flaring.

“Oil spill has destroyed the environment of oil-producing communities whose occupation is fishing and farming.

“What could have been the real economic situation of the nation without crude? Equity and fairness demand that these communities be appreciated and also given their due share as to give them a sense of belonging”, he said.

Chris Oluoh