Expert Backs Call For Review Of Surveying Laws

A Rivers born-surveyor, Mark Emmanuel has lent his voice to the call made by the Association of Private Practising Surveyors of Nigeria (APPSN), a sub-group of the Nigerian Institution of Surveyors (NIS), to review the laws governing surveying in the country.

Emmanuel who spoke to The Tide, in Port Harcourt, noted that the review was long overdue, especially with the increased rate of building collapse.

He noted that the revolutionary technological advancements in the sector would not be fully harnessed if the present laws “the laws governing our practice are not reviewed”

Emmanuel, a former public image maker of the Institute in Rivers State, observed that the current laws came into existence in 1989 “and so they have become obsolete taking into consideration the evolving modern technology and present realities.

“ That is why we need to see reasons to review the outdated to keep up with global trends and practices in the sector”.

He pointed out, however that those technologies are already being used by surveyors, but that the law should be made to protect their practice.

According to him, there is room for change, improvement and progress and that can only be achieved if the law is advanced and reviewed, stressing that “Geographical Information Service (GIS) figures and others are data compiled by surveyors, indicating that the laws governing the advancement in technology have to be advanced”.

Tonye Nria-Dappa