China’s Hui Scoops Overall Winner’s Prize In Golf

China’s Xu Hui has emerged the overall winner of the 2018 Independence Golf tournament in Abuja.

Tidesports source gathered that the tournament which teed off on Sept. 29 at the IBB International Golf and Country Club, ended with a colourful dinner and prize presentation on Monday night.

The tournament usually holds to celebrate the nation’s Independence and to appreciate the government for its sustained efforts at upholding the country’s democracy.

Hui with a gross score of 93, playing off handicap 26 and returning a nett score of 67 emerged the overall winner of the tournament.

In the Men’s Division 1 category for handicap 0 to 10, Mohammed Suleiman playing off handicap 4 with a gross score of 76 and returning a nett score of 72, scooped the best nett prize.

He was closely followed by Maj.-Gen. Ekwenugo Chioba (Rtd) who also returned a nett score of 72, but was beaten by count back after playing off handicap 7 with a gross score of 79 to finish in the runners up position.

Okezie Ogali playing off handicap 5 with a gross score of 78 and a nett score of 73 finished in the first runners up.

In the Ladies Division 1 category for handicap 0 to 18, Jummai Abdullahi playing off handicap 17 with a gross score of 88, and returning a nett score of 71, emerged the best nett winner.

She was closely followed by Rachael Danjuma, Nigeria’s top-ranked female golf player who played off handicap 8 with a gross score of 83 and returned a nett score of 75.

Amina Wilfred, the 2015 IBB Ladies Open Amateur Golf Champion, settled for the first runners up position after playing off handicap 10 with a gross score of 86 and returning a nett score of 76.

Ghana’s Sampson Asorgbah, playing off handicap 2, won the top prize in the men’s guest category with a gross score of 72 and a nett score of 70, while Floria Hurtubise also from Ghana, won the ladies guest prize with 91 gross and 78 nett.