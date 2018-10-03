Arsenal’s Coach Praises Iwobi

Arsenal FC head coach Unai Emery lauded Nigeria international Alex Iwobi following the team’s win over Watford at the weekend.

The Gunners brushed aside Watford FC 2-0 in an English Premier League (EPL) match which was played at the Emirates Stadium in London.

Iwobi was involved in the opening goal as his low cross was turned home by Watford defender Craig Cathcart, who scored an own goal.

‘’I wanted to win. My ideas were about how we could change,’’ Emery told the media at the post match press conference.

‘‘We need players when in the match to be hungry to help the team. (Bernd) Leno is working every day for his moment, today he did that.

‘‘And Danny (Welbeck) and Alex Iwobi helped us with their pushing moments and quality. I am very happy with the team,” the Spanish tactician said.

‘‘He is working well every day. Three weeks ago he was outside the team because he had an injury,he said.”