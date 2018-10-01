It’s Dangerous To Trust Buhari With Our Security -Jang

A former Governor of Plateau State and senator representing Plateau North in the National Assembly, Jonah Jang, has condemned the invasion of Rukuba Road, Jos North, Plateau State, by bandits.

According to him, President Muhammdu Buhari and Governor Simon Lalong should “resign with immediate effect having displayed unfathomable insensitivity and cluelessness in the aspects of security and value for human life.”

Jang advised the youths of Plateau State to defend themselves within the perimeters of the law, adding that it was dangerous to trust Buhari with their security.

He said the attack had revealed “the very short life expectation of our people who are no longer safe wherever they are in our towns, villages, and city.”

The former governor’s response was contained in a statement by his media consultant, Clinton Garuba, obtained by our correspondent, last Saturday.

He said, “This recent surge of mindless killings in Plateau State is a damning appraisal to the Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari and the governor of Plateau State.

“Under the present administration, hardly a day passes without news of people getting killed by herdsmen or unknown gunmen with ancestral lands forcefully occupied and people rendered homeless and internally displaced on their own land.

“Jang hereby calls on the United Nations to intervene in Nigeria and act on behalf of the poor, innocent, and abandoned people of Plateau State and their endangered kinds in the Middle Belt, to protect and guarantee them a future of longevity, pride, and prosperity.”