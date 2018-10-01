Independence Mass: Catholic Cleric Hails Wike On Performance

The Cathedral Administrator of Corpus Christi Catholic Cathedral, Port Harcourt, Rev Father Batholomew Uzoma has commended Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike for his outstanding projects delivery.

Speaking during the solemn Mass to mark the 58th Independence Anniversary of the country at the Corpus Christi Catholic Cathedral in Port Harcourt, yesterday, Uzoma urged the governor not to stop his quality service delivery to the state.

He said that a first class student still has room for improvement, and urged the Rivers State governor to continue improving on all his services to the people.

On the 58th Independence Anniversary of the country, Uzoma noted that though the nation was yet to attain the desired heights, there was still hope for redemption.

He urged Nigerian leaders at all levels to use their offices to promote the welfare of the people under their care.

Uzoma advocated the spirit of participatory leadership, which entails that all sectors are carried along, irrespective of perceived differences.

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, who took the first reading from the book of Numbers 11: 25-29, also extended his felicitations to Christian faithful at the service.

Wike was accompanied to the service by his wife, Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike, Deputy Governor, Dr Ipalibo Harry Banigo, members of the State Executive Council, lawmakers and leaders of the state.

Service commanders, clerics from different denominations, youth and women groups also attended the Solemn Independence Mass.

Highpoint of the mass was thanksgiving procession by different church groups.