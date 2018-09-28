WAGTOUR Holds Independence Golf Championship In PH

About nine African Countries and 40 top golfers in Africa would participate in the first edition of Nigeria Independence Golf Championship at the Port Harcourt Club 1928 Golf Course, in Rivers state.

The event organised by West African Golf Tour (WAGTOUR) commenced yesterday and expected to end next week, Monday.

President of WAGTOUR, Emeka Okatta, said the Independence Tournament would go round the states yearly, saying that the organisation has scheduled to hold ten competitions for the year and five have been held.

Okatta revealed this while briefing sports journalists, yesterday, at the Port Harcourt Club 1928 golf section.

According to him, before WAGTOUR there was no professional level golf calendar in West Africa, adding they are trying to create a schedule to make them proud and feel like professionals.

“ We had ten scheduled events this year and we have held five. The ones held were wonderful. Apart from that, this is a brand new tournament and before the year will end we are sure to complete the events,” Okatta said.

The West Africa Golf Tour is Nigeria initiative, with headquarters at Abuja, dedicated to promoting and developing the game of golf in Africa by organising internationally acclaimed professional tournaments and introducing golf education in schools.

It is also a developmental tour aimed at providing players more opportunities to build their careers as professional golfers and compete internationally.

He further revealed that the price money for the championship is $25,000 which will go round to all the participants.

“ The winner of the championship will go home with $4,000, second $3,000, third $2,000 and so on,” he stated.

The president explained that the WAGTOUR is not waiting for any sponsorship, saying that what they are doing now is what they described as “Kitty” tournament, were players put their registered money together for championship.

Speaking, the technical director of WAGTOUR, Edwin Osuhor, said technically their players are good, saying that WAGTOUR top five players can compete anywhere in Africa.

“ They have competed in Sunshine Tour and made impact, apart from the fact that a lot of professionals all over the world participated, “Osuhor said.

Tonye Orabere