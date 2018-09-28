RSNC GM Tasks Staff On Commitment …As Corporation Honours Staff

The General Manager of Rivers State Newspaper Corporation, Mr. Vincent Ake has charged staff of the corporation to be more committed and dedicated to their duties.

Mr. Ake, who gave the charge during the 3rd quarter 2018 Best Staff Award ceremony at the corporation’s corporate office in Port Harcourt last Wednesday also urged them to show love to one another.

The General Manager said that management was making much sacrifices to keep the corporation going, adding that it behoves staff of the corporation to desist from anything that would run down the corporation.

According to him, the awards presented to the best staff in the 3rd quarter were anchored on hardwork, stressing that those who work hard would continue to be rewarded.

The General Manager also called on the staff to exercise patience with the management as all their entitlements will be met in due time and charged them to always find out what people think about The Tide Newspaper.

The awardees include the Production Editor, Mr. Donatus Ebi, Mrs Lilly Igoniwari, Mr. Progress Egerton, Mrs Awoere Orutara and Mr. Michael Menim.

Speaking on behalf of the awardees, Mr. Donatus Ebi thanked the management for the recognition accorded them and pledged to do more to take The Tide Newspaper to greater heights.

He commended the General Manager for the efficient way and manner he has been running the affairs of the corporation as well as managing its meager resources.

He also dedicated the award to the entire staff of the corporation.

The Director of Administration of the corporation, Mrs Emi Jameson listed the criteria that qualified the awardees for the honour to include discipline, commitment, punctuality and respect for constituted authorities, among others, which she said they met creditably.

While the Acting Editor of The Tide Newspaper, Pastor Amieyeofori Ibim anchored the prayer session at the occasion, Mrs Maris Obomanu of the Administration Department took the praise and worship.

The highpoint of the event was the presentation of cash prizes and certificates to the awardees.