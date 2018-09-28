Plateau Guber: PDP Sets Up Committee To Prune Number Of Aspirants

As politicians jostle for their parties’ tickets to contest the 2019 general elections, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau State has set up a five-man committee to prune the number of aspirants seeking the governorship ticket. About 13 aspirants have purchased and submitted the party’s nomination forms to battle for the lone ticket in the PDP primaries slated to hold on Sunday, September 30. According to the State Organising Secretary, Mr Gwott Chocho, the 13 aspirants have been screened and given the nod for the contest. Chocho told newsmen, yesterday, in Jos that the committee, led by former Deputy Senate President Ibrahim Mantu, has been meeting with the aspirants “individually and collectively’’.

“The committee is expected to speak with the aspirants and explore the possibilities of some of them stepping down.

“If some of them step down, it will be better for the party during the primary elections, but no one will be forced to step down.

“If we can reduce the number that will be fine, but if we cannot, they will slug it out for the ticket on Sunday,’’ Chocho said. He said that a total of 155 aspirants have purchased forms to seek the party’s ticket to contest various offices, adding that 89 persons picked House of Assembly forms. According to him, 31 people picked House of Representatives nomination forms, while the governorship and senate race recorded 13 and 16 aspirants.

Chocho said that the PDP would ensure a level playing ground for all aspirants, and advised them to reach out to the delegates who would determine their fate in the primary elections.