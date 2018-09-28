Out-Of-School Children: CODE Lauds World Banks’ $611m Intervention

The Connected Development (CODE), an NGO, has applauded the World Bank over its $611million (N221billion) support to the Federal Government to get out-of-school children into classrooms across the country.

The CODE’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr Hamzat Lawal, in a statement, yesterday in Abuja, said that the support would go a long in tackling the out-of-school menace especially in the North-East.

The World Bank’s intervention is through the Better Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA) programme.

“It is exciting to read that the World Bank is investing in strengthening Nigeria’s education sector to enable her meet, sustainable development goals on universal basic education for all — amongst other targets; especially in Northern Nigeria where most of the out-of-school children reside.

“There is need for transparency particularly in providing salient information on how these funds are expended, so that citizens can hold government accountable; as well as ensure sustainable investments by elected governments to meet Nigeria’s education needs, especially basic education.

“Through its Follow the Money model, CODE provides marginalised and vulnerable communities with resources to amplify their voices with independence and integrity.

“CODE also provides information that ushers social and economic development through online and offline platforms that close the feedback loop between citizens and the government to enhance social contracting and accountability,’’ he said.

He said that CODE tracked the implementation of N569.5million ($1.5million) Universal Basic Education (UBE) funding across 23 projects in 20 communities with the support of the State Government in Kaduna.

Lawal added that the group had also commenced the tracking of N12billion UBE (2013 – 2016) funding for 597 projects across 18 Local Government Areas in Ondo State.