Omawumi Cries Out Over Police Harassment

It appears that Omawumi is the latest victim of the brutality by the police as she has come out to say she was almost hurt seriously by them.

In series of tweets on her twitter page on Sunday, September 23, 2018, Omawumi said she was disrespected and almost hurt if not standing her ground to the overzealous men of the Nigerian Police Force.

“I’m a proud Nigerian that lauds the effort of the NPF (Nigeria Police Force), but today, I was a victim of uniformed officers that abused their office. If you want to stop and search… do it respectfully. I was disrespected today and if I didn’t put my foot down or I didn’t know my rights, I would have ended up seriously hurt.

Omawumi is the second celebrity who has been allegedly harassed by men of the Nigeria Police Force over the last few weeks. We can recall that a few weeks ago, Rapper Zoro escaped gunshots from men of special anti-robbery squad also known as SARS.

“SARS in Port Harcourt, you double-cross us, flash torch, we stop, you begin shootz, we come down you still dey shoot? Mr Mike Wachukwu well-done…” he tweeted.

Gideon Victory & Happiness Chioma