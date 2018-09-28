The leader of the women journalists in Rivers State, Mrs Okonkwo-Ogabu Lilian, has implored her members to place premium on issues bordering on women and children.
She made the call in an interactive media session on reporting the SDG for Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) Rivers, organised by the collaborative Living And Development Initiative (COLIDEIN), Community Resource Development Foundation (CREDEF) and Community Conciliation And Development Initiative (CCADI), in Port Harcourt, Monday.
Mrs Okonkwo-Ogabu, who explained that women journalists have work in their hands and so need not relax, emphasised that the fact that women and children suffer most in crisis situations, makes it imperative for them to champion causes that have direct bearing on them.
Stating that NAWOJ as a body has picked on Gender Equality as a project, she advised members to continue to partner with non-governmental organisations with genuine initiative for the good of the masses.
NAWOJ Wants Members To Focus On Women, Children
The leader of the women journalists in Rivers State, Mrs Okonkwo-Ogabu Lilian, has implored her members to place premium on issues bordering on women and children.