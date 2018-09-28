Miss Anita Ukah, representing Imo State has emerged winner of the 2018 edition of the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MBGN) pageant held last Friday at the prestigious Gabriel Okara Cultural Centre, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State. She defeated 36 other contestants to clinch the highly coveted crown at the glamorous event.
Anita, a 23-year-old Medical Laboratory Scientist was crowned by the 2017 MBGN Queen Ugochi Ihezue. She will represent Nigeria at the Miss World 2018 in China.
The 1st runner-up at the event was Aramide Oluwatobi Lopez (Miss Lagos) while Valentina Ogbonaya (Miss Sokoto) emerged the second runner-up. Apart from the top 5 who will go home with various titles, some set of contestants also managed to win for themselves various prizes mainly courtesy of fans votes.
They include Face of Select PRO (Miss Adamawa) MBGN Model (Miss Nassarawa), Charismatic (Oyo), Miss Photogenic (Benue), Anity (Miss Rivers), best traditional outfit (Edo), best evening wear (Plateau).
Miss Anita Ukah Wins 2018 MBGN Crown
Miss Anita Ukah, representing Imo State has emerged winner of the 2018 edition of the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MBGN) pageant held last Friday at the prestigious Gabriel Okara Cultural Centre, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State. She defeated 36 other contestants to clinch the highly coveted crown at the glamorous event.