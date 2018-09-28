Lagos Open Tennis: LOC Seeks Govt’s Support

The Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the Lagos Open Tennis last Tuesday visited Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State to seek his continued support for the championships.

Tidesports source reports that the championships which is an International Tennis Federation (ITF) approved circuit, will hold from September 29 to October 13 at the Lagos Tennis Club in Lagos.

The LOC, led by the Vice-Chairman, Afolabi Salami and had the Tournament Director, Prince Wale Oladunjoye, told Ambode of their readiness to host the championships.

“We visit you, His Excellency, Akinwunmi Ambode to seek his moral support and more importantly to tell you that we are ready for the Lagos Open Tennis 2018.

“The Governor confirmed his joy and happiness on the change of name of the championships, that for a city developing as a mega city now have a tournament named after the city.

“His Excellency promised to host some of the players during the competition at the State House in Marina and also find time to watch them play at the venue.

“He told us that he will particularly have interest in whatever sports or tennis will bring to add glamour to the international profile of Lagos.

“The vision for the Lagos Open to become a Challenger Series that will attract more foreign players is a welcome development for him,” according to a statement by the LOC.

Over 130 players from 47 countries will participate in the 18th edition of the the Lagos Open formerly known as the Governor Cup Tennis.