Lagos, Ebonyi, Kogi, FCT Workers Comply With Strike

Activities in some banks, government offices, post offices, public schools and other essential services in some states have grounded following organised labour directive for workers to go strike due to non-negotiation of Minimum Wage.

The Tide source correspondents who monitored activities in states such as Lagos, Ebonyi, Kogi and Federal Capital Territory, last Thursday observed that virtually all the establishments in these states were closed in compliance with directive.

Labour demanded N65, 000 national minimum wage up from the current N18,000, which was subject to negotiation by a 30-man tripartite National Minimum Wage Committee set up by the Federal Government in November 2017.

The compliance with the strike in Lagos, showed that the enforcement teams of the organised labour set out from Ikeja to the State Secretariat, Alausa, at about 7:20 am and workers were stopped from entering their offices.

Banks such as UBA and Wema along the Lagos-Ibadan Express Way on Alimosho road were closed for business.

The enforcement team of the Association of Senior Staff of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions (ASSBIFI) led by its President, Oyinkan Olasanoye prevented staff from gaining access to Stanbic IBTC Bank, Ikeja branch.

The ASSBIFI team stormed Polaris Bank (former Skye Bank), on Awolowo Way, Ikeja, as its entrance gate was locked by the union, while workers and customers were prevented from accessing the premises.

Olasanoye said that the enforcement was in compliance with the directive of the TUC, the labour centre to which ASSBIFI was affiliated.

She had on Wednesday at a news conference told journalists that ASSBIFI had dispatched letters to all its members in banks across the country to join the strike

However, Access Bank in Dopemu and First Bank in Iyana- Ipaja opened for business with many customers attempting to make one transaction or another.

Meanwhile, filling stations were dispensing fuel to customers, and the roads were busy with the usual heavy traffic from Iyana-Ipaja to Ikeja..

In Abakaliki, capital of Ebonyi, activities in some banks, the courts, public schools and government establishments were brought to a halt over NLC strike directive.

A bank staff, who pleaded anonymity, told The Tide source that they only heard the information on air as the circular had not been distributed.

“We only heard the information on radio but the circular is yet to arrive at the bank,’’ he said.

However, at the Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki (FETHA), doctors, nurses and other health workers at the hospital complex were at their various duty posts attending to patients.

Also a staff at the hospital,who preferred anonymity said that they were yet to get directive.