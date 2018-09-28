Dickson Approves N50m For Flood Victims

The Bayelsa State Governor, Hon Seriake Dickson has approved N50million to assist flood victims in some parts of the state, the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Daniel Iworiso-Markson, said in Yenagoa.

In a statement, Iworiso-Markson explained that the governor gave the approval at a meeting with the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and chairmen of the local government councils.

He described the flood, which submerged homes in many communities, including Adagbabiri and Trofani in Sagbama Local Government Area, as “another pathetic disaster”.

Other communities affected by the flood were, Egwe-ama in Brass Local Government Area, Imiringi, Ayama, Otuobhi in Ogbia Local Government Area and Edwarie in Southern Ijaw.

Also affected were Ekeremor main town, Abukoegede in Tamogbene, Ekeremor Local Government Area, Kaiama and Sampou in Kolokuma/Opokuma and Anibeze community in Sagbama.

Dickson urged the officials of SEMA to work with the council chairmen for the distribution of relief materials to victims to ameliorate their sufferings.

He also directed the state Commissioner for Health, Prof. Ebitimitula Etebu, to mobilise health officials to provide immediate medical intervention in order to avoid any possible outbreak of epidemics in the affected areas.

The governor appealed to those living in flood prone areas to immediately vacate and move to safer places or camps that were already set up by SEMA.