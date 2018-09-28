CPP Mobilises For Wike, Obuah

A coalition of 40 political parties in Rivers State, under the auspices of Coalition of Political Parties (CPP) for Wike has vowed to mobilise the electorate in the State for Governor Nyesom Wike in the 2019 governorship election.

Addressing newsmen last Wednesday in Port Harcourt, CPP’s Chairman, Engr Johnny Chinda said the coalition resolved to work for Wike due to what it calls his exceptional, exemplary and remarkable achievements” within his three years of stewardship.

Engr. Chinda said the coalition’s vision is clear and urged other political parties in the Sste that are yet to identify with the CPP to do so, saying that there is no alternative to Wike.

Chinda explaind that the CPP is not opposed to the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPA), rather that “the CPP and IPAC are working together to ensure free, fair and credible elections, where votes would count come 2019.

The CPP, according to him, comprises over 40 political parties made up of parties chairmen, secretaries and executive committees that are registered with the CPP.

He further explained that CPP would mobilise three million Rivers people to queue into its vision by supporting Governor Wike and Bro Felix Obuah’s leadership style.

The CPP helmsman said Wike has achieved so much by ensuring that the State surpassed Lagos State and others as number one best and safest investment haven, an achievement which no governor has made since the creation of Rivers State in 1967.

“All we are demanding from INEC and security agencies is credible, free and fair elections devoid of intimidation, rigging violence and other electoral vices”, he declared.

He also dismissed insinuations in certain quarters that the CPP is being sponsored by certain persons, adding that nobody is behind them but they “were inspired and motivated by the exemplary leadership of the State Governor, who has proved to be a worthy leader and astute administrator and dependable politician”.